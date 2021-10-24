IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer Posts Cryptic Tweet To Pick His India XI Against Pakistan

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his activeness on social media as his witty posts often send his fans into a frenzy. As Team India prepares to take on arch-rivals Pakistan to kickstart their campaign at the T20I World Cup, the former cricketer came up with several tweets to express his excitement.

Usually, Jaffer’s posts are slightly tricky and this time also, he didn’t disappoint his followers. He took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday and picked his playing XI but didn’t name any player. Instead, he posted a collage of each player’s IPL franchise.

“This is my team for tomorrow. What’s yours? #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup," Jaffer captioned the image.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

In another tweet, he posted a hilarious meme that depicts the thought process of a die-hard Indian cricket fan.

On Sunday morning, he once again took to Twitter and shared a meme, a still from a famous Hindi movie, expressing his emotions over the India vs Pakistan game in Dubai.

“INDIAAAA INDIAA," Jaffer tweeted with a meme.

>ALSO READ | ‘He is Getting Better’: Virat Kohli Gives a Major Update on Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Ahead of Pakistan Clash

The Indian team is ready to lock horns with the arch-rivals and skipper Kohli has cleared that the team needs to bring out their ‘A game’ to compete against a team like Pakistan.

While addressing a pre-match virtual presser on Saturday, he said, “According to me, Pakistan team is very strong and has been a strong team for long. You have to play your best cricket against them as they have a lot of talent. They possess players who can change the game anytime. Against teams like them, you have to bring your best plan forward and make sure that the plan is executed well. The more consistently we play, the more pressure we are able to create on the opposition. So, definitely, we have to bring out A-game forward."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here