IND vs PAK: Twitter Has A Field Day After Urvashi Rautela Spotted in Stands as Rishabh Pant Missed Out on Playing XI

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was present in the stands during the high-octane Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Urvashi was spotted in the stands during Pakistan’s innings and she instantly started trending on social media. She recently was in news for an apparent online tussle with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who missed out on playing XI against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian team management picked Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper batter over Pant in their XI.

The episode began after the Bollywood actress revealed in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that a cricketer, whom she addressed as ‘Mr RP’, had waited in the lobby to meet her at an event in New Delhi. She further stated that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was tired and had dozed him off before she got ‘16-17 missed calls’.

Following this revelation, Pant put out a post on his Instagram story but deleted it moments later.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai," Pant put this on his story before he deleted it.

However, Twitter had a field day after the fans got to know that Urvashi was present in the stand of the high-octane clash as earlier, she claimed that she didn’t watch cricket at all.

Earlier, greeted by a huge roar from fans in a near full-house after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said they have picked Dinesh Karthik over Pant for the last batting slot in the playing eleven.

It means that India have chosen their designated finisher over the left-handedness provided by Pant. “It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer," said Rohit.

