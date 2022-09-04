Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela Once Again Attends IND vs PAK Clash as Fans Root For Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela once again was in attendance during high-profile India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. Rautela, who attended the group stage clash between two arch-rivals on August 28, was present in the stands for the Super 4 match too at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

She recently was in news for an apparent online tussle with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The episode began after the Bollywood actress revealed in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that a cricketer, whom she addressed as ‘Mr RP’, had waited in the lobby to meet her at an event in New Delhi. She further stated that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was tired and had dozed him off before she got 16-17 missed calls.

The interview went viral on social media as people started speculating about Mr RP in Indian cricket as Pant’s name came into the limelight.

The wicketkeeper batter put out an explosive post on his Instagram story but deleted it moments later.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai," Pant put this on his story before he deleted it.

Meanwhile, Rautela’s presence in the stadium got viral on social media during the Super 4 clash as the fans rooted for Pant as the Bollywood actors faced the wrath of trolls.

When Rautela attended the group stage clash, Pant was not part of India’s XI as the Men in Blue picked Dinesh Karthik over him as the wicketkeeper’s option.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elect to bowl against India on Sunday. India made some radical changes as Hardik Pandya returned to the XI, while Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi got the chance for the first time in this tournament. Pant, who was part of starting XI against Hong Kong, also managed to retain his place. Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan and Axar Patel missed out on the mega clash.

