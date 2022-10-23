IND vs PAK: 'Where Did That Come From?'-Ravi Shastri Taken Aback With Shaheen Shah Afridi Six

Pakistan’s lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi launched Arshdeep Singh for a humungous six at the MCG in team’s opening T20 World Cup 2022 match against India. The lanky left-hander smashed ten runs off Arshdeep’s last over when he first launched him for six on the leg side and then smashed him for a boundary. So shocked was commentator Ravi Shastri that he said: ‘Where did that come from?." Meanwhile, that was not the only maximum from a pacer. As Afridi departed, Shan Masood was joined by another tail-ender Haris Rauf who then smashed Bhuvneshwar for a maximum.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Ravi Ashwin’s Sportsman Spirit Questioned After Shan Masood Dropped Catch

Advertisement

WATCH:

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight against India in their T20 World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood’s unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh Trolled Mercilessly For Blaming Ravichandran Ashwin; Fans Remind Him of 2014 T20 World Cup Final

For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures

Advertisement

Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/20 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here