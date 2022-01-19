IND vs SA 1st ODI: Centurions Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma Guide South Africa to 296/4

Rassie van der Dussen and skipper Temba Bavuma stamped their authority on the Indian bowlers with brilliant centuries in the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. The Indian bowlers had an off-day as they failed to cause any major troubles for the South African duo. The 204-run partnership between Bavuma and Van der Dussen guide the hosts to a formidable total of 296/4 in 50 overs.

Bavuma played the anchor role throughout the innings and scored his 2nd ODI century. He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over on 110 off 143 balls. His knock was laced with 8 fours. While Van der Dussen scored his highest score in ODIs - 129*. He faced 96 balls in which he smashed 9 fours and 4 sixes.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get one, while none of the other bowlers failed to open their account.

Opted to bat first, South Africa lost their opener Janneman Malan (6) early courtesy of Bumrah who is playing his first match as the vice-captain.

Wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock failed to convert a good start into a big score and got castled by Ravichandran Ashwin on 27. It was Ashwin’s first ODI almost after four years.

While Aiden Markram lean patch against India continues as this time he got run out on just 4. It was a risky single and Markram decided to take it but debutant Venkatesh Iyer with a clinical throw sent him back to the pavilion.

Interestingly, India didn’t use Venkatesh as the sixth bowler despite lacklustre bowling from the others. The Madhya Pradesh player made his ODI debut for India after an impressive IPL season with KKL in 2021. He is touted as an alternative to Hardik Pandya who has been struggling with his fitness for the past couple of years.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has lost his place in the Test team, failed to create any impact with the ball in the first ODI of the series. While Shardul Thakur was also underwhelming with the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been the go through bowler for India in the middle-overs, remained wicketless as Van der Dussen put pressure on him throughout the innings with sweep shots.

Bumrah was the standout performer for India for his disciplined bowling. He was clinical throughout the match and finished his quota of overs with an economy rate under 5.

