IND vs SA, 1st ODI: India Bowl, Hand Debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 15:49 IST

Lucknow, India

Shikhar Dhawan and Temba Bavuma at the toss.
India won the toss and opt to bowl against South Africa in Lucknow, handing debut to Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India won the toss and opt to bowl against South Africa in the rain curtailed first ODI match at Lucknow. The hosts have handed debuts to Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain Shikhar Dhawan said. Meanwhile South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that all-rounder Dwayne Pretorious has been ruled out of the entire series due to a fractured thumb with Marco Jansen being added to the side as his replacement.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Temba Bavuma: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check. Every game for us is a big opportunity. Malan is back at the top, Klaasen is back in the middle and also Shamsi is back.

Shikhar Dhawan: We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers.

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa was earlier delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday. The city had been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI had tweeted.

first published: October 06, 2022, 15:46 IST
last updated: October 06, 2022, 15:49 IST