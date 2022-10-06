IND vs SA, 1st ODI: India Bowl, Hand Debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

Shikhar Dhawan: We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers.

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa was earlier delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday. The city had been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI had tweeted.