IND vs SA 1st ODI Probable Playing XIs: Know the probable playing XIs for the 1st ODI between India and South Africa

India and South Africa will clash in an intriguing three-match ODI series starting from October 6. India are coming into this series after registering an impressive victory in the T20I series against the Proteas. Ahead of the ODIs, the win in the T20Is will give much-needed confidence to the young Indian side. Shikhar Dhawan-led India will be missing the services of key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. But they have enough talent in the team to make up for it. The likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer will be keen to prove that they can perform at the International level.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be hurting from the loss in the T20I and will have revenge on their minds. Big-hitting opener Quinton de Kock and David Miller will be the key players for South Africa. Miller smashed a blistering century in the second T20I and South Africa will hope that he continues his rich vein of form.

Ahead of the first ODI match between India and South Africa, here are the probable XI of India and South Africa.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India and South Africa squads for the three-match ODI series

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

South Africa squad for ODIs: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

