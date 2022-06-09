The stage is set for Team India to script history in the first T20I against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The Men in Blue will register their name in record books if they managed to beat the Proteas in the opening clash of five-match series. India have won 12 matches on a trot and a win on Thursday will help the script history with an all-time record of winning 13 consecutive T20I matches. India’s glorious run started with the T20 World Cup stage clash against Afghanistan. India failed to qualify for the semifinals of T20WC but they managed to bounce back after the tournament with a dominating run in the shortest format.

Ahead of the exciting series against the Proteas, here’s a short glimpse tracing India’s journey to the brink of achieving their world record.

India vs Sri Lanka (27th February 2022)

India registered its 12th consecutive T20I win in the third and final match of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka on February 27. With the win, the Men in Blue equaled the record held by Afghanistan and Romania. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat. The Islanders set a total of 146 runs in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer’s fifty stabilized the chase after India lost Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson early in the innings. The Mumbai batsman’s unbeaten 73 along with Avesh Khan’s two wickets helped their side whitewash the series 3-0.

India vs Sri Lanka (26th February 2022)

In the second T20I in the same bilateral series, Sri Lanka scored an imposing total of 183 runs that came on the back of Pathum Nissanka’s 75*. The target was made light by India as they chased it down in 17.1 overs with seven wickets remaining. Shreyas Iyer once again smashed 74* off 34 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 45* off 18 balls to help their side cruise to victory.

India vs Sri Lanka (24th February 2022)

After another emphatic 3-0 series win against West Indies, Team India got their campaign against Sri Lanka underway, carrying forward the winning momentum. Opting to bat, India posted 199 thanks to Ishan Kishan’s outstanding 89* off 56 along with Shreyas Iyer’s scintillating 57* off 28 deliveries. In reply, Sri Lanka could just manage 137 with Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar causing most of the damage taking two wickets apiece.

India vs West Indies (20th February 2022)

India completed a series whitewash against West Indies in the third and final T20I under the captaincy of Rohit at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Put into bat, India made 184 runs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s quick-fire 65 off 31. In reply, West Indies ended up 17 runs short despite Nicholas Pooran’s 61 off 47. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 3/22 in his four-over spell.

India vs West Indies (18th February 2022)

The second T20I series against West Indies was a thriller where India scored a total of 186 runs, courtesy Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who scored 52 each. West Indies fell agonisingly short of the target, reaching 178 with Pooran and Powell having registered half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one wicket each to seal the eight-run win.

India vs West Indies (16th February 2022)

Following a 3-0 series win against NZ, India faced West Indies and dominated proceedings right from the word go. India chased down the 158-run target in the 19th over itself with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar all chipping in with vital contributions. Ravi Bishnoi made it a memorable debut picking up two wickets.

India vs New Zealand (21st November 2021)

In the final game of the series, India completed a 3-0 series sweep over New Zealand. Opting to bat, India posted 184 with captain Rohit Sharma smashing 56 off 31. During the run chase, India’s bowling attack bowled out the opposition for 111 in the 18th over. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets, while Harshal Patel added two to his kitty. Rohit was awarded player of the series on his captaincy debut.

India vs New Zealand (19th November 2021)

In the second T20I against New Zealand, India put up a brilliant show. They chased the 153-run target in the 18th over itself. KL Rahul’s 65* off 49 and Rohit Sharma’s 55* off 36 helped cruise to the seven-wicket win.

India vs New Zealand (17th November 2021)

After the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India hosted New Zealand for a 3-T20I series. In the first game, the Kiwis posted a total of 164 runs in 20 over which India managed to chase with the help of Suryakumar’s Yadav 62* off 40. Bhuvi and Ravichandran Ashwin managed two wickets each.

India vs Namibia (8th November 2021)

In the final game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India registered a crushing nine-wicket win over Namibia. Opting to bowl, Virat Kohli’s men restricted the opposition to 132/8 and then chased down the target in the 16th over itself with the help of Rohit Sharma’s 56 followed by KL Rahul’s 54. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played a vital role and bagged three wickets each.

India vs Scotland (5th November 2021)

In the ICC tournament, India registered a dominating eight-wicket win against Scotland. Put into bat, Scotland managed to post just 85 runs. India wrapped up the chase in 6.3 overs thanks to KL Rahul’s 50.

India vs Afghanistan (3rd November 2021)

India secured their first win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Put into bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played a vital role, with a 140-run opening partnership. India scored 210 runs and restricted their subcontinental neighbors to 144 in the run chase. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

