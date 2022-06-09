IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Miller, Van der Dussen Power South Africa to Sensational 7-wicket Win Over India

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa register a sensational 7-wicket win over India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It was a heartbreak defeat for India who were on the verge of scripting a world record for most consecutive wins in T20 cricket. Entered the match with 12 wins on a trot, a win would have helped India achieve a massive feat, however, Miller and Van der Dussen spoiled the party for them.

Chasing a mammoth target of 212, Miller and Van der Dussen smashed Indian bowlers all around the mark to make a mockery of the chase which was once looking too big to achieve. It was South Africa’s biggest ever chase in T20I cricket.

Miller, who was in great form in the IPL, continued the same in the Proteas colours. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 64 off 31 balls which was laced with 5 sixes and 4 fours. He kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate.

While it was not the same case with Van der Dussen who struggled to find boundaries during the majority of his knock but the 17th over from Harshal Patel changed the fortunes for him as he hit the winning runs for his team in the final over. He slammed three sixes and a four to complete his fifty as it also witnessed a big spike in his strike rate. He scored 75 runs off 46 balls in which he struck 7 sixes and 5 fours.

South Africa started the chase with a positive approach where Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma looked to collect some early boundaries but in pursuit to that they lost their wickets soon. Dwaine Pretorius, who was promoted to bat at number 3, played an impactful cameo as he smashed 29 runs off 13 balls to put pressure on Indian bowlers. While the massive 131* run-stand between Miller and Van der Dussen sealed the deal for South Africa who now enjoy the 1-0 lead over the hosts.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls before new skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s pyrotechnics propelled India to an imposing 211 for 4.

While Kishan dazzled at the top, Pant (29 off 16) and Pandya (31 not out 12) went ballistic in the slog overs, adding 46 runs to take India past 200.

Kishan struggled in the initial part of his innings but he showed grit to get past the tough phase and then he unleashed himself on the bowlers. Meanwhile, for South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius shared a wicket each.

