IND vs SA, 1st T20I Preview: Six Boxes India Must Tick Ahead of Series Opener

With IPL now over, international cricket resumes for India with five-match T20I series against South Africa in New Delhi. With five shortest format games in the offing, the series acts as a springboard in the build-up to the all-important ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where Rohit Sharma and his men would like to reaffirm their authority as one of the best, if not the best, T20 playing nations in the world. Especially after what happened seven months ago in UAE. We take a look at six boxes to tick before the first ball is bowled.

New Openers On the Block

Let’s be very clear. India’s opening pair isn’t scoring runs. In last six home games, India crossed fifty-run mark just once. And to make matters worse, they will be missing the services of Rohit Sharma. This means we will have a new opening pair in Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The last time these two opened, they gave India a poor start in third T20I against West Indies. Moreover, the youngsters will be desperate to score some runs. While Kishan would look to bounce back, Gaikwad knows Rohit’s return will mean curtains for him.

Unsettled lower middle order

With KL Rahul at three, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be India’s four and five, respectively. Which means we have an untested lower middle order in Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer and Dinesh Karthik. Last time Pandya played for India, it was more than six months ago; Venkatesh Iyer is short on form (read IPL 2022); DK last played a T20 for India on Feb 27, 2019. Nothing concerning, just doesn’t look good on paper.

Spoilt for choice in bowling

Take a look at the squad and one thing hits you hard: the captain is spoilt for choice when it comes to death bowling. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar. Now, the question is who will be in the playing eleven provided that India usually plays three-pronged pace attack. Here, KL Rahul will have to make some hard choices. Umran Malik seems a sure starter with Harshal Patel being the second seamer. If Arshdeep Singh comes in purely on his IPL form, then Bhuvi might have to sit out. As said above, hard choices.

Stiff Competition for Yuzi Chahal Within Playing Eleven

Riding high on some great IPL form, Yuzvendra Chahal will have some competition within the playing eleven. Although, he does walk into the side, but he will have to fend off challenge from the likes of his ‘younger brother’ Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi throughout the series. Oh, there is Axar Patel as well. Nonetheless, if he continues to perform the way he did in IPL, not only will he establish himself as the best possible option for T20 World Cup 2022, he might keep his place even if Ravindra Jadeja returns.

Will Hardik Pandya bat up the order?

Usually Hardik Pandya bats below number five for India, but with his superb IPL form where he scored 487 runs (batting at 4), a promotion in the batting order could be the bold move most fans are gunning for. However, it could be a short-sighted one with Kohli, Rohit back in the mix.

The Venkatesh Iyer Question

One of the finds of the IPL 2021, Iyer can be left in the lurch this time. He really performed well in the cash-rich league to get an entry ticket to Indian team against New Zealand last year. However, he turned out to be a mismatch in ODIs where his inability to finish games led to his exclusion for home series against Windies. Nonetheless, he can still walk in the side being the fourth seamer. The Indore youngster can also serve as a finisher. But Hardik Pandya’s inclusion doesn’t augur well for him. There is also a Deepak Chahar who is more or less a bowling all-rounder. In that case, will he be selected purely as an opener? Lots of question regarding his future.

