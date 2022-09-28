Ind vs SA, 1st T20I Toss Report: India To Field First; Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal Miss Out, Deepak Chahar Comes In

India are all set to take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three match series on Wednesday (September 28) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This series is very crucial for Indian team as it will serve them with one last chance to get their players prepared for the T20I World Cup in Australia, starting next month.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and have decided to bowl first against South Africa.

After the toss, the Indian skipper said, “We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very important to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that."

In terms of changes to the team, Hardik Pandya who’s been to NCA for conditioning purposes and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested from the last series. While, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh come in for them.

In a surprise move, Jasprit Bumrah, who’s been a part of quite a lot of discussions as an important factor for India’s bowling has also been rested along with Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin are back.

On the other hand, the South African skipper, Temba Bavuma said after the toss, “We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity."

India are coming after 2-1 series win against Australia and they will be looking forward to continue the winning momentum against South Africa as well.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

