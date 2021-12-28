IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada Trigger India's Batting Collapse on Day 3

After dominating the opening day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Team India was bowled out for 327 on Tuesday morning. Right-arm quick Lungi Ngidi made a massive comeback on the third day with a six-wicket haul while his bowling partner Kagiso Rabada registered the figures of 3/72.

KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane resumed the Indian innings on 272 for 3 after the second day was washed out due to rain. Following a decent camaraderie on Sunday, it was expected that the duo might carry forward the same momentum but the Proteas speedsters had different plans.

Rabada began the juggernaut by ending KL Rahul’s magnificent innings. The India opener tried a pull shot but ended up getting the top edge and stumper Quinton de Kock made no mistake taking a tough catch.

Rahul’s dismissal opened the gates for India’s batting collapse as the middle-order once again failed to put a spirited show. The hosts lost a total of 6 wickets in a span of 8 overs, adding just 36 runs to their overnight total.

Rahane missed out on a half-century by playing a rash shot against Ngidi. Rabada struck again to take down Ravichandran Ashwin (4) while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (4) fell prey to Ngidi as the bowler completed a five-wicket haul.

The tail didn’t wag much. Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on day three.

