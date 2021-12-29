IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Talking Points: Two Collapses, Two Wrecker-in-Chiefs And The Bumrah Twist

18 wickets fell on what turned out to be a lively day of Test cricket at Centurion’s SuperSport Park as India marched ahead of South Africa in the series opener. While the day began on a promising note for the hosts, by the time it ended, the tourists were back in control.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from Day 3

>The India Collapse

A complete day’s play was lost to inclement weather on Monday. And with that, it seemed that India batters lost their rhythm too. The morning session brought with itself a stunning collapse triggered with the dismissal of centurion KL Rahul. India resumed at a strong 272/3. It was hoped they would convert this to a formidable score. Alas, that wasn’t to be. Rahul and Rahane left the posts in quick succession and then saw the remaining batter fritter away the fort as the innings came to a stunning end. The final seven wickets fell for just 55 runs.

>The Ngidi Show

Lungi Ngidi made his Test debut at Centurion against India in 2018. He announced himself with a six-wicket haul. Fast forward to December 2021 and he replicated the feat taking another six-fer. And his haul comprised the scalps of Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami. Truly, a starring role.

>The South Africa Collapse

Well, as confident as they may have been after the morning session exploits of their bowler, the South African batters undid the good work. In just 77 deliveries, they found themselves in a hole at 32/4. The efforts of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma helped save them face before their dismissals gave way to another slump. And this time some face-saving was done by their lower order batters who showed them how to bat on this surface.

>The Bumrah Twist

Jasprit Bumrah opened India attack with a stunning delivery that was angled across to Dean Elgar who had no choice but to play that and then edge it to the India wicketkeeper. And it appeared a Bumrah special is in store. It wasn’t to be. With one delivery remaining of his sixth over, Bumrah ended up twisting his right ankle giving Indian camp a major scare as he winced in pain. He walked off the field and received treatment on the sidelines with his ankle strapped.

But it seems the ankle sprain wasn’t that bad as he returned later in the second session and even bowled nine deliveries in the final session picking up another wicket as well.

>The Shami Show

Well, Mohammed Shami gave another proof of his world-class bowling. He rarely bowled a bad delivery today. His twin blows right after the lunch break broke South Africa’s back. He cleaned up Keggan Petersen with the one that nipped back and Aiden Markram with the on that straightened to beat the edge. And then he also dislodged the well-set Temba Bavuma who nicked right after reaching his fifty. Shami finished with a five-wicket haul and also became the fifth India pacer to take 200 Test wickets.

