IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Tea Report: India on Top as South Africa Lose Half Their Side

Shardul Thakur struck at the stroke of tea to break a growing partnership with Quinton de Kock chopping on as South Africa were struggling at 109/5, still trailing India by 218 runs on Day 3 of the first Test in Centurion. Temba Bavuma was holding the forth at 31 and was just joined by Wiaan Mulder with India dominating the session.

Resuming the session at 21/1, Keegan Petersen started in style with a dab for four off Mohammed Shami who then had him bowled later in the over after the South African No. 3 edged one onto the stumps. Petersen scored 15.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

However, soon India lost Jasprit Bumrah who twisted his ankle in his follow through and was taken off the field. He missed most of the season though in encouraging news, the pacer returned later but didn’t bowl.

Losing Bumrah to ankle sprain left India a bowler short but India didn’t miss him much with Shami producing a peach to castle the dangerman Aiden Markram on 13.

Mohammed Siraj chimed in drawing Rassie van der Dussen (3) on the front foot and inducing an edge with Ajinkya Rahane taking the catch in the gully. The dismissal left South Africa wobbling at 32/4.

However, De Kock joined hands with Bavuma to ride through the storm as the pair added 72 runs for the fifth wicket. De Kock even launched Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and the pair looked set to end the session ensuring no further damage.

However, Shardul induced a lazy shot from De Kock who got guided the ball onto the stumps thanks to an inside edge to walk back on 34.

>Brief Scores: South Africa 109/5 (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 31*; Mohammed Shami 2/16) trail India 327 by 218 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here