IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 4 Talking Points: Virat Kohli's Vulnerability Grows, Dean Elgar's Gutsy Effort But Jasprit Bumrah Steals Thunder

Team India is on the verge of registering their first-ever win in Centurion against South Africa. On day 4 of the opening Test match, India put South Africa on backfoot by picking four wickets in the 305-run chase. South Africa scored 94/4 at stumps and they need 211 runs to win but a lot of it will depend on the weather as the forecast suggests that rain is expected to play the spoilsport in Centurion. However, day 4 was not the best of days for India in this match but in the final thirty minutes, Jasprit Bumrah handed them an advantage by picking two crucial wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj. The Indian batters failed to live up to the expectations and were bundled out for just 174 as Proteas pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared four-wicket each. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as no visiting team batter could score a half-century.

Here are the talking points from Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa:

>Virat Kohli’s Vulnerability Outside Off-Stump

Team India Test captain came out to bat on Day 4 with positive intent as after KL Rahul’s departure he stabilized the Indian innings alongside Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of lunch. However, he was dismissed by debutant Marco Jansen on the first ball after the lunch break on Day 4. Kohli once again tried to play the cover the drive on the ball outside off-stump and got an edge to it as Quinton de Kock took the comfortable catch. He scored just 18 runs to end the second consecutive year without an international century.

Kohli was dismissed in a similar style in the first innings also when he was looking well set and suddenly a lapse of concentration forced him to play a ball which was wide outside off-stump and he edged that to the slip. After the dismissal, Kohli faced a lot of scrutiny for his shot-selection as he has been set up by several bowlers outside off-stump. The 33-year-old finished two consecutive years without scoring an international century. He needs to work on his shot-selection and maybe take a leaf out of Sachin Tendulkar’s book. The Master Blaster played one of his most iconic knocks of 241*-run against Australia in 2004 where he controlled himself and didn’t play a single cover drive which had become a cause of concern for him ahead of the match.

>Poor Show From Pujara-Rahane

Tests specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s problems have increased after another flop performance from the duo. Pujara who was dismissed on a duck in the first innings failed to convert a good start into a big score in the second innings and once again became the victim of Lungi Ngidi on 16. The 33-year-old looked rusty at the start of the innings, but when Kohli arrived in the middle, he motivated Pujara from the other end. Soon after Kohli’s departure, Pujara joined his captain in the dressing room.

Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal was the biggest disappointment from India’s innings as he was looking confident and playing his shots freely. He had hooked and cover drove Jansen for a six and a four. The first hook shot was off a bouncer above his left shoulder and the second one was over his right shoulder at a slightly lower height. He couldn’t check his pull-shot and holed out at deep square leg.

With the duo’s flop show, the team management has got a reason to bench them and give a chance to Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari to showcase their talent.

>Dean Elgar’s Gutsy Knock

The Proteas captain played a very gritty knock of unbeaten 52 runs in the tricky 305-run chase to keep South Africa’s hopes alive. The southpaw is clearly standing between India and the victory in Centurion. Elgar survived some great spells from Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and stood his ground strong at stumps. He coped with the body blows and stare downs from the Indian pacers to play a captain’s knock. The 34-year-old shared a gritty 40-run stand off 135 balls to stabilize the Proteas innings after losing two early wickets. He has a big job tomorrow to win or save the game for South Africa.

>Debutant Marco Jansen Shines

The 21-year-old pacer displayed his talent and skill on Day 4 after an underwhelming show in the first innings. Jansen picked four crucial wickets to restrict India to 174 in the second innings. Young Jansen, who had impressed the India skipper as a net bowler during their last tour of 2018, would certainly remember his debut as he angled one across at fuller length enticing the skipper to go for a drive. He got the dream wicket just after lunch to make his debut memorable. The lanky pacer impressed many with his disciplined bowling and variations. If managed well, Jansen is going to add a lot of value to the Proteas pace attack in future.

>Boom-Boom Steals Thunder

The Indian pace spearhead missed most of the time from the field in South Africa’s first innings after twisting his ankle but he made sure he leaves a major impact in the second innings. The premier pacer stole the thunder in the final few minutes of the match by getting crucial wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj. Kohli brought Bumrah back into the attack in the final 30 minutes of the day to break the gritty stand between Elgar and Van der Dussen and the 28-year-old delivered straightaway with a jaffa which broke the latter’s defence. While, at the end of day, Bumrah did what he does best, bowling a toe-crushing yorker and this time nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj became the victim of that. The Proteas player had no clue how to tackle that and the ball destroyed the stumps in a flash to put India on top.

