Flamboyant India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has achieved a massive feat on day 3 of the opening Test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Pant broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha’s record to the complete fastest 100 Test dismissals as Indian wicketkeeper. Pant achieved the massive feat in his 26th Test when he took the catch of Temba Bavuma behind the stump. While MS Dhoni and Saha took 36 Tests each to reach the figure.

>Tests to 100 wicketkeeper dismissals (India):

26 - Rishabh PANT

36 - MS Dhoni/Wriddhiman Saha

39 - Kiran More

41 - Nayan Mongia

42 - Syed Kirmani

The 24-year-old has taken three catches in South Africa’s first innings of the opening Test so far - Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma. He has taken 92 catches and has executed 8 stumpings in his Test career so far. In most dismissals’ tally, Dhoni leads the with 294 ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107) and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

Pant made his Test debut for India in 2018 and he didn’t take much time to become the integral part of the India Test set up with his explosive batting down the order. He played a crucial role in India’s massive 2-1 Test series win in Australia Down Under earlier this year. He was also named the inaugural ICC Player of the Month in January this year.

However, the wicketkeeper batter didn’t have the best of time with the bat on Tuesday as he was dismissed on just 8 by Lungi Ngidi. Pant’s dismissal was a carbon copy of Cheteshwar Pujara’s where an angular delivery climbed up and it was an easy bat-pad catch for forward short leg.

South Africa bowled out India for 327 in their first innings at SuperSport Park.

Resuming the day at 272/3, Indian batters could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.

KL Rahul (123 off 260) and Mayank Agarwal (60 off 123) were the top-scorers for India while Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were the main wicket-takers for Proteas.

