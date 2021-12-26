IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 1: Rahul, Agarwal Hit Fifties as India Reach 157/2 at Tea Break

KL Rahul (68*) and Mayank Agarwal (60) struck half-centuries but South Africa hit back with two quick strikes as India reached 157/2 at the tea-break on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday. Lungi Ngidi struck twice in as many deliveries but Rahul and Virat Kohli (19*) ensured no further damage in the mixed session in which India scored 74 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Agarwal reached his fifty with a sumptuous boundary through off before Ngidi pinned him in front. The on-field decision was not out but South Africa reversed it using DRS with the opening stand ending on 117. New man Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a first-ball duck as he was caught at short-leg leaving Ngidi on a hat-trick.

India captain Kohli walked in at No. 4 and shouldered arms to the hat-trick delivery. Soon Rahul raised his 13th Test fifty with a cover drive off Ngidi.

Wiaan Mulder could have Rahul dismissed on 60 when the India opener top-edged one while going for a pull shot but Marco Jansen was just late as the ball dropped just short despite him making a desperate dive while running in from long leg.

Kohli was a little circumspect to start with before seemingly settling in with two fours so far.

Earlier, India opted to surprisingly bat first despite overcast conditions. However, their opening pair of Agarwal and Rahul made a terrific start to the tour, ensuring their team ended the morning session without any damage. They made 83 without loss in 28 overs and were benefited by SA bowlers not hitting their stride early on as they erred in line while dropping Agarwal on 36.

>Brief Scores: India 157/2 (KL Rahul 68*, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 2/35) vs >South Africa at Tea on Day 1

