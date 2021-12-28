IND vs SA 2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah Limps Off The Field After Twisting Ankle in His Follow Through

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ended up twisting his right ankle while in the follow through during South Africa’s innings in the ongoing first Test at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on Tuesday. Bumrah was briefly attended to by the team physio on the field as he lay on the field wincing in pain before walking off.

The incident occurred after Bumrah had delivered the penultimate ball of the 11th over, his sixth and having taken a couple of steps forward, he fell down on the pitch with the team physio soon rushing out to the middle. In encouraging signs, he was able to walk himself off the field and was seen being strapped and didn’t look in much discomfort.

Later, BCCI said Bumrah has sprained his ankle and the medical team his monitoring him. “Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings.The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," BCCI tweeted.

The 28-year-old had given India an ideal start before the lunch break when he produced a peach of a delivery to induce an edge from the bat of South Africa captain Dean Elgar and had him out caught-behind for 1 in the very first over.

This was after India collapsed in the morning session of Day 3 as they lost seven wickets for the addition of 55 runs to be bowled out for 327 in their first innings. Kagiso Rabada triggered the slide when he had KL Rahul going for a hook but only managing a top-edge to be out caught behind on 123.

Ajinkya Rahane too feel soon, edging one from Lungi Ngidi to be out caught-behind on 48. Ngidi would go on to complete a five-wicket haul and eventually ended with a six-fer - the second time he has done that in his career, both times against India in Centurion.

Rabada took three wickets while debutant Marco Jansen took one.

The first Test of the three-match series between the two teams got underway from Sunday but the Day 2 was washed out due to persistent rain.

