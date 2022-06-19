IND vs SA 2022, 5th T20I Probable XIs: Will India Make Any Changes For The Series Decider?

The Indian team secured an emphatic 82-run win against South Africa in the fourth T20I match to level the series. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be hoping to carry on their winning streak as they will face the Proteas in the fifth and final match of the series on Sunday. The fifth T20I match of the series is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The visitors had kicked off the T20I series on a promising note after clinching two back-to-back victories. India managed to register a 48-run win in the third match to stay alive in the series.

In the fourth T20I, batting first, Indian team posted a formidable total of 169/6 in 20 overs. Indian batter Dinesh Karthik (55 runs off 27 balls) notched up his maiden T20I half century. Karthik along with Hardik Pandya (46 runs off 31 balls) put up a strong partnership of 65 runs.

Pacer Avesh Khan produced a magical bowling spell as he picked up four wickets conceding 18 runs in four overs. South Africa batting lineup failed miserably as they could only manage to reach 87 runs in 16.5 overs.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Full Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa’s T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

