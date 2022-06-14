IND vs SA 2022, ACA-VDCA Stadium: Head to Head Record And Other Key T20I Stats

Down with two defeats from two matches, India will be desperate to keep their chances in the series alive when they face South Africa at Vishakhapatnam’s Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium on Tuesday (June 14). South Africa, on the hand, will look to settle to seal the series with a third win. India have appeared to be missing the experience of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested for the series. The last-minute ouster of KL Rahul due to a groin injury has also made the path tougher for the Men in Blue.

Put in to bat first in the last match in Cuttak, India got off to an abrupt start after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over of the game. A partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer attempted to put the Indian innings back on track, but South Africa soon chipped in breakthrough to get an upper hand in the match.

While Dinesh Karthik’s power hitting towards the inning propelled India to 148, the match still appeared to be tilting in South Africa’s favour.

India needed wickets to win the match and Bhuvneshvar Kumar delivered exactly that. He picked three quick wickets to limit South Africa’s powerplay scoring rate check. South African skipper Temba Bavuma got with Heinrich Klaasen to bring the innings back on track. Playing cautiously at first, the duo started changing gears from the 11th over of the South African innings. While Bevuma fell in the 13th over, Klaasen continued his onslaught on the Indian bowlers. The 30-year-old scored 81 off 46 balls to place his team in a comfortable position.

South Africa won the match with 10 balls to spare and registered a 2-0 lead over the hosts

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

The two teams have come face to face in 17 matches. Off these, nine matches have gone in favour of India whereas the South African team has emerged victorious on eight occasions.

India vs South Africa Last Match

In their last encounter, South Africa defeated India by four wickets.

Last five results

South African Won by four wickets

South Africa won by seven wickets.

India won by six wickets.

India won by seven wickets.

India won by 62 runs.

Here is the venue record of Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium, Vishakhapatnam (T20)

Total games played: 3

Games won by teams batting first: 0

Games won by teams batting second: 2

No Result : 1

Highest total recorded posted here: 127/7– Australia vs India, 2019

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 87 – Sri Lanka vs India, 2016

Highest total chased here: 126 – India vs Australia, 2019

