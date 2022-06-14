IND vs SA 2022: Captain Rishabh Pant 'Panics' in Tight Situations

A lot has been said about Rishabh Pant’s captaincy which has come under even more scrutiny after the first two T20Is between India and South Africa. Pant was handed over the reins after KL Rahul was injured right before the ongoing five-match series was to get underway but it hasn’t been a happy start for the youngster into the role.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

He has overseen two defeats with India now set to battel to save the series in Vizag tonight when they take the field for the third T20I. A couple of his decisions have come under criticism including not bowling the full four overs of Yuzvendra Chahal in the series opener and then sending Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the batting order in Cuttack.

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has also given his take on where Pant could be going wrong as far as his leadership is concerned. He points out that the wicketkeeper-batter ‘panics’ when the contest is in a tight situation.

Advertisement

“Yes, we have seen that thing, even in the IPL (where Pant captains Delhi Capitals). Somewhere down the line I think, the more he leads, the better he will become. But currently, at this stage, I think that when the match becomes tight, he panics a little bit," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer thinks India will have to play out of their skins from hereon if they aim to bounce back and even win the series despite trailing 0-2.

India lost the first match by seven wickets while in the second they suffered a four-wicket defeat.

“To some extent, the series is out of India’s hands. Because if you are trailing 2-0 in a five-match series, if in any of the next matches there is even small shortcomings then… I think India will have to play brilliant cricket from hereon. Irrespective of the toss, an above-par score should be made," he said.

The third T20I will be played tonight in Vizag.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here