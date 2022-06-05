IND vs SA 2022: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik - Who'll Make the Cut; Pick Your Strongest India XI

All eyes will be on the Men in Blue when they take the field against South Africa in a five-match T20Is series at home. The opener will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where the hosts will be rooting for a world record in the shortest format of the game.

Team India is currently on a 12-0 unbeaten streak in the T20Is that had begun in the UAE. After losing the encounters against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian team bounced back strongly against Afghanistan and hasn’t looked back since then.

In the past 8 months, India have defeated the likes of New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0) and Sri Lanka (3-0) at home. After an extravagant IPL 2022, the focus will shift to the mission against the Proteas. So far, both nations have squared off 16 times against each other. Out of which, India came out victorious on 9 occasions while South Africa won 6 times.

The upcoming series is important for the hosts, given the record they are set to make. With all the senior players being rested, the command will be in the hands of KL Rahul and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Since Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have also returned to the mix, the task of finalising the playing XI is likely to get tougher.

As we head into the series, here we present our string India XI for the T20I series opener against South Africa.

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Now it’s your time to pick your line-up for the game. The task is a bit tricky because you need to select just 11 out of 18 players. So, choose wisely!

IND vs SA, T20Is: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for India

