IND vs SA 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Agarwal, Rahul Lead Solid Start in Johannesburg

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day Live Cricket Score: India have won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa. What took everyone by surprise was Virat Kohli’s absence in the playing XI. The 31–year-old misses out due to an upper back spasm and KL Rahul takes charge as stand-in skipper. Hanuma Vihari has come in to replace Kohli in the line-up.

Meanwhile, South Africa has also made a couple of changes. Kyle Verryenne comes in for Quinton de Kock who announced his retirement following the first Test. Also, Duanne Olivier replaces Wiaan Mulder.

Wanderers – one of the renowned cricket Stadiums in South Africa and also the fortress for team India away from home. Back in 2018, Virat Kohli’s team lost the first two matches but registered a terrific win in Johannesburg to end the series 1-2. India had a terrific record at this venue – six matches played, two won and four drawn. The visitors have never lost a match here and they will look to maintain the track record when they take on underconfident South Africa on Tuesday in the second Test of the ongoing 3-match series.

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard and Updates

After a 113-run victory in Centurion, Kohli & Co are one win away from scripting history. They have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation and if they win the upcoming contest, they will break the South African jinx with their heads held high.

India showcased a decent performance in the first Test. Vice-captain Rahul Agarwal and Mayank Agarwal were the picks of the batters. While the former scored a hundred in the first innings, his opening partner also smashed a half-century.

The bowling unit was phenomenal as well. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami wreaked havoc in the Centurion to help India breach the South African fortress while Mohammed Siraj assisted the senior duo pretty well. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn’t get a wicket in the first innings, chipped in towards the end of the game and scalped a couple.

Despite a promising victory at the SuperSport Park, the wobbling middle-order still remains a concern. Cheteshwar Pujara had a terrible outing in the first Test while Ajinkya Rahane too failed to leave an impact. The Indian tail collapsed in both innings, giving a slight edge to the opponents in the first Test.

This is the only area that needs to be addressed properly. With Rahul Dravid being the head coach, a proper solution would be expected before the visitors march into the second Test, aiming at clinching the series.

South Africa, on the other hand, has got the bowling attack to challenge India but their batters need to stand up against the tourists’ bowling line-up. The hosts’ batting order has been made more vulnerable after Quinton de Kock’s surprising retirement from Test cricket.

Kyle Verreynne is expected to take De Kock’s spot as a wicketkeeper-batter but South Africa will think hard on adding a specialist batter to replace all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. The only point of debate would be if both India and South Africa will leave out their respective spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Keshav Maharaj, in order to field an all-pace attack.

The Proteas have to gather themselves from conceding the series a week before the final match in Cape Town becomes a dead rubber.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha.

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman.

