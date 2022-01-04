India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India hit back in the final 30 minutes of the morning session after some resolute batting display from South Africa batters Keegan Petersen and captain Dean Elgar. The overnight pair raised a half-century stand as they continued to thwart India pacers who kept asking questions but were unlucky to be wicketless. Read More
Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami have kept South African batters quiet with their tight line in and around the off stump. Shardul, especially, with his ability to generate that extra bit of bounce has surprised Temba and Kyle on occasions.
SA 119/4 in 50 overs
The umpires have decided not to change the decision of Rassie van der Dussen because of ‘inconclusive evidence’. The replays showed that the ball did not carry to Rishabh Pant’s gloves. Kyle Verreynne has joined Temba Bavuma in the middle.
And with that wicket, it will be lunch on Day 2. And this has been Shardul Thakur’s morning whose superb spell of fast bowling resulted in three wickets inside five overs as he conceded just right runs. He first dislodged Dean Elgar and then Keegan Petersen before landing another blow in the final over before lunch to leave South Africa wobbling. From 88/1, the hosts have slipped to 102/4 and trailing by 100 runs.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: WICKET! Shardul Thakur continues his magical spell. He has dismissed Rassie van der Dussen on 1. This one came in sharply as van der Dussen went for a defensive shot but only managed an inside edge with Rishabh Pant diving forward to take a low catch. South Africa 102/4 in 44.4 overs, trail India by 100 runs.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: WICKET! Shardul Thakur has dislodged both the set batters in the space of his three overs. Keegan Petersen loses focus and goes after a delivery that was well outside off as he pushed at it. He ends up edging it to Mayank Agarwal at second slip. Should have left it alone. Petersen scored 62 off 118. South Africa 101/3 in 43 overs, trail by 101.
Oh the Indians are celebrating! The umpire has also raised his finger. But Rassie van der Dussen has reviewed. Flat line on ultra edge. And there’s a spike when the ball goes past the pads. So not out. And even if that would have taken an edge, the ball had just bounced before being gobbled by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. South Africa 101/2 in 42 overs, trail by 101 runs
100 up for South Africa. A classic cover drive from Keegan Petersen to bring up his team’s hundred runs. Petersen continues to get better and better with each passing deliveries. He has struck two more fours in quick time after reaching his fifty. SA 100/2, trail India by 102 runs.
Live Cricket Score South Africa vs India 2nd Test: FIFTY! Keegan Petersen brings up his maiden Test half-century off 103rd delivery - with a four off Mohammed Shami. A superb innings this one from the South African. Soaking the pressure under testing conditions.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: WICKET! Boom! It’s that man again - Shardul Thakur who with his golden arm gets India the wicket when they desperately need one. Dean Elgar was fighting hard and then steadily began imposing him. A back of the length delivery from Thakur and Elgar has a got at it but manages just a nick to be out caught behind. He scored 28 off 120. South Africa 88/2 in 38.5 overs, trailing by 114 runs.
Shardul Thakur has replaced Mohammed Siraj. His first full over of the contest - he had bowled one delivery yesterday when Mohammed Siraj walked off having hurt his hamstring. Dean Elgar gets one past the slip cordon for a four. The South African captain adds another four to his total off the next over, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin - through mid-on. He moves to 28 off 116. South Africa 85/1, trail by 117 runs.
Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are manning the attack right now. Keegan Petersen has added another boundary to his total - through backward point region off Ashwin. The current partnership is now worth 60 for the second wicket. Fair to say, the morning so far has gone in favour of the home team. Score 74/1 in 35 overs, trail by 128 runs.
So an hour has past on the second morning of this second Test and South Africa overnight batters have done really well to keep India bowlers at bay. Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar have taken South Africa to 64/1 in 31 overs as they trail India by 138 runs. Good news for India is that they won’t be a bowler short as Mohammed Siraj has just sent down two overs, not his best though but hopefully as the day progresses, he’ll be back to bowling at full throttle. Other than that, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been their usual self - brilliant but it’s a shame they don’t have a wicket this morning to show for their efforts.
India have brought in their second bowling change - spin introduced in Ravichandran Ashwin. And Dean Elgar gets his first runs of the morning via a boundary to square leg and then is beaten off the next while attempting to defend. Four runs from the over. South Africa 63/1 in 30 overs, trail by 139 runs.
Mohammed Siraj pressed into action for the first time today. And he’s bowling in the 120s (kph). Doesn’t look like he’s fully fit, not bowling at full throttle. And worse, Keegan Petersen has peeled off two fours in his first over of the morning - the first one flicked to square leg and the second driven through covers. Eight runs from the over. Petersen continues to grow in confidence. South Africa 59/1 in 29 overs, trail by 143 runs.
With a single, Keegan Petersen brings up South Africa’s fifty in 26.6 overs. Mohammed Shami and Keegan Petersen continue to be tested but manage to keep the India pacers at bay. They would want to score at a quicker pace but so far been kept quiet.
So Dean Elgar has played 44 deliveries today and is yet to score a run. He remains on his overnight total of 11. He has played and missed, edged deliveries but managed to survive so far. Keegan Petersen has been better, managing to push away deliveries when the width/length was their to be hit. He’s also been beaten on a couple of occasion. The big picture is - the SA overnight batters are fighting hard. Score 49/1 in 26 overs, trail by 153 runs.
An outside edge and Rishabh Pant completes the catch. But not conclusive to the naked eye whether the ball hit the ground or whether Pant took the catch cleanly. The two umpires discuss and the soft signal is out before TV umpire pressed into action. And there’s definitely an edge but the ball has hit the ground before flying to the keeper. It’s a clean catch but the ball has struck the ground. Not Out is the call from third umpire. Elgar continues, batting on 11.
A loud loud appeal for caught-behind off Mohammed Shami. The umpire thinks otherwise. The Indians are discussing, KL Rahul looking to Rishabh Pant for his thoughts. Timer is running out. And they don’t use review. Yup, a good non-review - that clipped the thigh pad of Keegan Petersen.
Day 1 Recap
Stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a handy 46 as India managed to post a decent yet low total. No other batter showed the temperament to challenge the home bowling attack. Another disappointing outing for the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) while Shardul Thakur (0) also failed to do something special with the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah tried to amplify the innings towards the end with a couple of boundaries and a maximum but he didn’t get the desired support from the other end. The Indian innings lasted only 63.1 overs on the opening day at the Wanderers.
In reply, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen ensured South Africa did not major damage on Monday as the hosts reached 35/1 at stumps, after their bowlers came up with a fine performance to bundle India out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test.
At stumps, South Africa were still trailing India by 167 runs. On a day on which eleven wickets fell for overall 237 runs, South Africa kept themselves on top after a solid bowling performance helped them restrict India to 202.
After being bowled out for a modest score, Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough as Aiden Markram was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shami got the ball to skid in from a good length and Markram tried to defend but was beaten and struck on the pads.
(With Agency Inputs)
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here