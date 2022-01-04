Then an inspired bowling change from KL Rahul turned things around. Shardul Thakur came in to first break the stand with the scalp of Elgar and then dislodged half-centurion Petersen to bring his team back. And then Rassie van der Dussen was out caught behind on 1 with India taking lunch on a confident note.

Day 1 Recap

Stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50 while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a handy 46 as India managed to post a decent yet low total. No other batter showed the temperament to challenge the home bowling attack. Another disappointing outing for the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) while Shardul Thakur (0) also failed to do something special with the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah tried to amplify the innings towards the end with a couple of boundaries and a maximum but he didn’t get the desired support from the other end. The Indian innings lasted only 63.1 overs on the opening day at the Wanderers.

In reply, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen ensured South Africa did not major damage on Monday as the hosts reached 35/1 at stumps, after their bowlers came up with a fine performance to bundle India out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test.

At stumps, South Africa were still trailing India by 167 runs. On a day on which eleven wickets fell for overall 237 runs, South Africa kept themselves on top after a solid bowling performance helped them restrict India to 202.

After being bowled out for a modest score, Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough as Aiden Markram was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shami got the ball to skid in from a good length and Markram tried to defend but was beaten and struck on the pads.

