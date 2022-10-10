Team India stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan heaped huge praise on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to build a crucial partnership against South Africa in the second ODI match. Iyer forged a massive 161-run stand with Kishan for the third wicket to set up the foundation of a massive 7-wicket win in the 279-run chase. It was a dominant show from India as they won the match with 25 balls to spare.

Iyer scored his second ODI century as he remained unbeaten on 113 runs off 111 balls as India levelled the series 1-1. Kishan also scored crucial 93 runs but he failed to get to his maiden international century and was dismissed by Bjorn Fortuin in an attempt to play a big shot.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Dhawan said that the toss worked well for his team as he also wanted to bowl first due to dew.

“The toss worked perfectly, I am glad. Thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat. Glad that dew came in at the right time," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

The 36-year-old opener said that their plan to attack the bowlers in the first ten overs and the partnership between Iyer and Kishan was pleased to watch.

“I must say that Ishan and Shreyas, the way they created that partnership was great to watch. The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. So our plan was to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. But once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on. So the back-foot shots were easy to execute," he added.

In the seven-wicket win, India were also helped by a late fightback in the last ten overs, led by Mohammed Siraj’s 3-38.

2nd ODI: Ton-up Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Guide India to Clinical 7-wicket Win Over South Africa

Dhawan further hailed young spinner Shahbaz Ahmed who made his debut on Sunday and took the crucial wicket in the powerplay. The left-arm spinner was introduced early in the attack to cause difficulties for the Proteas batters with his disciplined line and length.

“Very satisfied with the bowling unit, they are all young and these are good learnings for them. Especially Shahbaz. All the young boys, I’m so proud that they showed so much maturity," Dhawan said.

