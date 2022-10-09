IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Siraj Shines as India Restrict South Africa to 278/7

Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) scored solid half-centuries as South Africa posted a formidable 278/7 on the scoreboard against India at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The duo shared a 129-run stand for the third wicket as destructive David Miller wasn’t able to give the desired finishing touch to the Proteas’ innings as he remained unbeaten on 35 off 34 balls.

It was a collective bowling performance from the Indian bowlers but Mohammed Siraj stood out as he claimed three crucial wickets - Quinton de Kock, Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj. He finished his spell with economical figures of 3/38 in 10 overs. He bowled a brilliant final over where he claimed a wicket and gave away just three runs.

Live Score India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Updates

Advertisement

Avesh Khan was the only bowler who remained wicketless for India as Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav shared a wicket each. The bowlers turned around things in the last over to help India restrict the Proteas under 300.

Earlier, South Africa stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first as the visitors made two changes in their side after Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi missed out due to health concerns which made way for Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoys Australia vs England T20 Match Alongside Three Indian Players

Siraj struck early in the third over to dismiss in-form De Kock who was bowled for just 3. Janneman Malan and Hendricks tried to recover from the early blow but debutant Shahbaz broke the stand to claim his first international wicket. The left-arm spinner got Malan plumb in front of the wicket for 25.

Hendricks joined hands with Markram and rebuilt the Proteas’ innings as the duo batted with a positive batting approach and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. However, it was Siraj again who dismissed Hendricks for 75 to give India a much-needed breakthrough. Hendricks scored 9 fours and a six on his comeback innings.

Advertisement

While Markram also failed to convert his fifty into a triple-digit score and was dismissed by Washington Sundar on 79. He struck 7 fours and a six during his 89-ball stay in the middle.

Heinrich Klaasen (30) and Wayne Parnell (16) made some valuable contributions but it was Miller who helped them get past 275. The southpaw struggled a bit at the start but he stood his ground strong during an unbeaten 35-run knock.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here