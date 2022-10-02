IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: A Snake Stops Play in Guwahati Leads to Meme Fest on Twitter - WATCH

What could be the most bizarre thing that can interrupt a live cricket match? Rain, bad light, a crazy fan breaching the security… these are some of the common factors that usually halt live games. But on Sunday evening, the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa was stopped for a while as a snake was seen crawling on the field at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium. It’s indeed an unusual thing to listen about that’s something which happened for real.

The incident happened before the start of the seventh over when a black-coloured snake was seen crawling. It took the center stage as the match was put on hold temporarily. The video was shared on social media and soon, it went viral.

The ground staff ran behind the snake and got it off the ground. But it was already trending on social media with netizens talking about it. Here’s how they reacted.

Once the snake was off the ground, the play resumed and the crowd at the ACA stadium witnessed a run fest by the Indian batters. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma went off to a flier after being asked to bat. The duo stitched a 93-run opening stand before the Indian skipper fell for 43 off 37 deliveries. He mistimed a Keshav Maharaj delivery and was caught by Tristan Stubbs.

After his departure, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav got their respective fifties, taking the South African bowlers to the cleaners. By the end of 15 overs, India were already 150-up after losing just two wickets.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to feature in 400 T20 games. Overall, he is 9th on the list of players to have featured in the most number of matches in the shortest format.

Among the Indian players, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is the second cricketer with the most number of T20 games to his credit, 367 games, while MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are third and fourth with 361 and 353 games, respectively.

