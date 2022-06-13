IND vs SA 2nd T20I: 'After 10th Over, We Didn't Bowl Well' - Rishabh Pant Wants Spinners to Bounce Back

Team India captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his team was 10-15 runs short against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. On a tricky batting surface, South African bowlers put up a collective show to restrict India to a below-par 148/6 in 20 overs.

At one stage even 148 looked difficult for India but Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touch to give his bowlers something to fight for.

The Proteas chased down the target with 10 balls to spare as Pant said that the bowlers were not up to the mark in the second half of South Africa’s innings.

“I think batting, we were 10-15 runs short. Bhuvi and all other fast bowlers though bowled very well. We were short in the second half and the things did not go our way," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought his A-game to the table in the powerplay. He castled Reeza Hendricks for just 4 in the first over itself while defending a below-part 149-run target. While, in the second over of his spell, Bhuvneshwar got rid of explosive Dwaine Pretorius. Pant backed him to bowl the third over and the veteran pacer didn’t disappoint his skipper. In the final over of powerplay, Bhuvneshwar castled Rassie van der Dussen for just 1.

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the bowlers for India with outstanding figures of 4/13. While Harshal and Chahal shared a wicket each.

However, the spinners failed to put pressure on the Proteas batters in the middle-over which took away the match from India’s reach.

“They (Klaasen and Bavuma) actually batted really well. The bowlers started really well, but after 10-11 overs, we did not bowl well and that’s where the game changed," Pant added.

The Indian captain also talked about using the spinners for just five overs as he said that they tried to emulate the Proteas’ strategy who also used just four overs of their spinners.

“We thought we were going to do similar things (as the South African bowlers). The spinners have to come better into the game. Last three matches, we will look to win," he added.

