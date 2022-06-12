'I'd Want South Africa to Drop Him': Bhuvneshwar's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Plans Against Miller

David Miller’s story in 2022 has been truly inspiring. Earlier in the month of February, he participated in the IPL auctions but went unsold in the first round. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in the accelerated auctions and since then, there was no looking back.

The South African batter established himself as a reliable finisher for Gujarat, scoring 481 runs in 16 games with a strike rate of 142.72. On the back of a sublime form, he made it to South Africa’s T20I squad for the India tour and didn’t let his team down in the series opener in Delhi on Thursday.

Miller arrived at the crease when the visitors were reduced to 81/3 in the 9th over. He replicated his IPL performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. The 32-year-old smashed an unbeaten 64 off 31 deliveries, with the help of four fours and five sixes, to spearhead South Africa’s successful chase of 212.

Prior to the second fixture in Cuttack on Sunday, senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked how the hosts are planning to tackle Miller. With a smile on his face, the right arm quick jokingly said he would like the tourists to drop him.

“It is difficult, bowling to Miller. He is in such good form. I would want South Africa to drop him but they would not do so. He batted so well in the IPL; we know his calibre. Bowling to him would be a challenge," Bhuvneshwar said in the pre-match press conference.

The seven-wicket defeat was no less than an eye-opener for India. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have been rested for the series, the onus was on the likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel. But, to everyone’s surprise, nobody was able to restrict the Proteas duo of Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.

Bhuvneshwar admitted that the bowling wasn’t up to the mark but he hopes for a better show in Cuttack on Sunday.

“As you said, the bowling was not up to the mark in the first game so we are expecting that we bowl better in the second T20I and we are able to win to level the series. We have four games remaining in this series, we have a chance to win the series. We have to bowl better, and we need to bat in the same fashion as the previous game. We discussed what went wrong," he said.

