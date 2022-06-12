IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Quinton de Kock Ruled Out; Unchanged India Bat

South Africa once again won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the five-match series which is being played in Cuttack. While India made no changes at all, South Africa made a couple. Quinton de Kock is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Tristian Stubbs was also sitting on the bench.

India: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

“Not too sure how the wicket is going to play, but going by the last game where the wicket became a lot better as the game went on, we prefer to chase," Bavuma said.

Meanwhile, India were unchanged. “We didn’t do anything wrong in the last match," Pant says. “We just need to improve the execution."

Accidental captain Rishabh Pant will expect an improved showing from the India bowlers as he plots a comeback against a marauding South Africa in the second T20 of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series.

The southpaw also had a forgettable Indian Premier League where he failed to lead Delhi Capitals to the playoffs.

Seen as a future white-ball captain, Pant’s stakes have suddenly come down post-IPL and that has coincided with the resurgence of Hardik Pandya.

