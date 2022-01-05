IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 2 Talking Points: Shardul Thakur Adds to His Legend And The Controversial Dismissal

Yet another absorbing day in the second Test between India and South Africa with Shardul Thakur grabbing the headlines by producing a career-best show. Each team kept hitting back with the Test moving ahead at a rapid pace in Johannesburg.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from Day 2

>A Resolute Start

Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen made a solid resumption to the innings in the morning session. Elgar dropped anchor. He didn’t score a run for 41 deliveries even as Petersen continued to open up. Off the 42nd delivery Elgar faced today, he scored his first runs of the session - a boundary of Ravichandran Ashwin. The pair negotiated the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj well by adding 74 runs between them which also was the highest partnership of the SA innings.

>The Remarkable Introduction

India didn’t make use of Shardul Thakur early on. 18 overs were bowled in the first session before KL Rahul threw the ball to his fourth-pacer - Thakur. He was taken for a boundary in his first over. And then he turned it around. Before lunch, he sent down 28 deliveries and showed the way back to three SA batters including the well-set Elgar and Petersen, and new man Rassie van der Dussen. Shardul would go on to finish with a career-best figures of 7/61.

>The Controversy

However, the dismissal of Van der Dussen did generate some heat. The batter edged one behind to be caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who took a low catch diving to his front. The on-field umpire had raised his finger and Van der Dussen also walked without asking for referral. That became the final delivery before the lunch break. However, soon replays suggested that the ball may have bounced before being gobbled by the wicketkeeper. The replays, viewed from different angles, were inconclusive though. Reports emerged that Elgar met with match officials during the break apparently to discuss the dismissal.

>Pujara’s Counter-punch

Under pressure Cheteshwar Pujara walked in to bat after in-form Rahul was ensnared by Marco Jansen cheaply in India’s second dig. Pujara had faced 33 deliveries in the first innings and managed 3 runs before being dismissed. However, in the second innings, he batted with intent and counterattacked with seven fours in his unbeaten 42-ball 35 to extend India’s lead. He even took on the bouncer - going for a hook and top-edging it over the wicketkeeper for a four. The veteran will want to build on this and help India bat out their opponents.

