IND vs SA 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Registers Best Figures by an Indian Bowler in South Africa

Shardul Thakur was India’s hero on the second day of the second Test as his maiden Test five-for helped KL Rahul’s team fight their way back into the match. At one moment, it looked like the Proteas would reach India’s first innings total of 202 with ease but lethal bowling from Indian bowlers, especially Shardul, only allowed them to take a 27 run lead.

‘Lord Shardul’ took seven wickets in total in this innings for 61 runs to write his name in the history books as it is the best figure for an Indian bowler in the rainbow nation. This is also the best outing of an Indian bowler against the Proteas. He bettered two of Javagal Srinath’s records — Srinath’s record of 6/21 scripted in Ahmedabad in 1996 and 6/76 created in Port Elizabeth in 2001.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was Shardul’s first wicket of the match as he edged one to Rishabh Pant. Keegan Petersen, who scored an impressive fifty, was Shardul’s second scalp. Rassie van der Dussen’s controversial dismissal was his third.

Kyle Verreynne, who stitched a 60-run partnership with Temba Bavuma, was Shardul’s fourth wicket and his partner Temba, his fifth.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were his other two wickets in Johannesburg.

The 7/61 of Shardul is the joint second-best figures by any visiting pace bowler in South Africa in the last 100 years. Only England’s Andrew Caddick (7/46) at Durban in Dec 1999 has better figures. Shardul is tied with Matthew Hoggard, who took seven wickets for 61 runs in 18.3 overs in 2005.

This was also Shardul’s career-best figures in Tests, bettering the one he took at the Gabba. It was the sixth different bowler from India to take a five-wicket haul at the Wanderers.

