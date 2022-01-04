IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Skipper Dean Elgar Met Match Officials to Discuss Controversial van der Dussen Dismissal

According to reports, South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met the match officials during the lunch break on the second day of the second Test being played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. They went to see the match officials discuss the controversial dismissal of South African batter Rassie van der Dussen what turned out to be the last ball before lunch.

The right-handed batter was given out by umpire Marias Erasmus off Shardul Thakur’s bowling. Thakur bowled a delivery that came in sharply as van der Dussen went for a defensive shot but only managed an inside edge with Rishabh Pant diving forward to take a low catch. However, replays showed that the ball may not have carried to Pant’s gloves cleanly and there could have been a bounce just in front of Pant.

Umpire Marais Erasmus did not doubt that it was a clean catch and van der Dussen also did not ask for a review.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, the on-field umpires, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and match referee Andy Pycroft. However, it isn’t clear what the South Africans were seeking from the officials, other than perhaps a clarification on the dismissal.

The commentators on the resumption of the play were heard discussing that the decision was not overturned because the evidence was inconclusive. According to ICC rules, “An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final." The law does not provide clarification over the duration of time that is considered “prompt".

