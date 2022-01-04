IND vs SA 2nd Test: Umpire Marais Erasmus Warns KL Rahul for Late Pullout Against Kagiso Rabada | WATCH

The ongoing second Test between South Africa and India, which is being played behind closed doors for the safety of the players and personnel involved in the series, has been quite exciting so far. The first Test at Centurion had its share of cricketing action as well as a few gems from skipper Virat Kohli during the course of the match, which were picked by the stump microphone. However, in the ongoing second Test of the bilateral series, Team India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul received a warning from umpire Marais Erasmus on Day 1 of the Wanderers Test, after he pulled out late of a Kagiso Rabada delivery.

The visitors won the Test and elected to bat first, and in the fifth over of the Indian innings, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was all set to bowl his third delivery but had to stop at the last minute because the batter pulled out late. The stand-in skipper was not ready to face as the delivery, as he kept tapping the bat looking at the ground. However, he was quick to apologise but on-field umpire Erasmus felt a warning wouldn’t do any harm.

“Just try and be a little quicker please KL," Erasmus said to Rahul and the batter responded saying sorry. Their conversation was once again picked by the stump microphone, thanks to not having crowd at the venue.

Meanwhile, in sharp contrast to the Boxing Day Test, the hosts were the happier lot after dismissing the visitors for 202 and reaching 35/1 in the New Year’s Test. India’s opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on a 36-run stand before Marco Jensen sent Agrawal packing at 26. Oliver, who made his much-anticipated return to Test cricket after a three-year absence, dismissed Pujara (3 from 33 balls) and Rahane for a golden duck off successive deliveries. Rahul held the fort and top scored with 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin pitched in with 46 (from 50 balls) to take the team to 202. Jensen was the stand-out bowler as he ended up with 4/31 from his 17 overs spell.

