India lost the third ODI to South Africa by four runs and with that the series was also lost 0-3. Believe it or not, a month ago, they were the favorites to win everything on this tour; things have taken a turn for the worse. If a loss in the Test series wasn’t enough, the fans will now have to grapple with ODI whitewash. This was least expected from a limited-overs side like India. We take a look at the five talking points of the match.

>Virat Kohli Gets Closer to Century, Then Perishes: The biggest talking point will have to be Virat Kohli. For close to two hours, Kohli batted like the King he is, putting in large strides forward, taking the singles, and then pushing for two. He was connecting more often than not, and he would have scored a lot had South Africans not fielded expertly during the initial part of his innings. He only got beaten a couple of times, but then Kesav Maharaj stepped in. Kohli was looking good by this time, but then came the snorter of a ball that just stopped on him. Kohli had to deal with it, so he played it only to miscue. That was that! A century drought which was looking like getting over, extended, god knows for how long. He eventually scored 65.

>Rishabh Pant Polarises Twitter: First ball, stupid shot and a duck. This is now becoming part of Pant’s personality. How many times he has faced the heat for these shots? One might ask will he ever change? No, he won’t, because this is what makes Pant, Pant. Nonetheless, he could have applied himself on Sunday. Kohli was set for the long haul, all he had to do was settle in and then go for the biggies. It was poor judgement to be very frank, and international cricket is a mean place with zero room for error.

>Deepak Chahar Dazzles: Deepak Chahar is no stranger to batting. Remember, how in July he single-handedly pulled off a stunner for India in Sri Lanka. The same was on the cards again. India were down and out once Jayant Yadav departed. No one saw this coming, but Chahar was ready. Bang, bang! A couple of sixes followed. And then came the Ngidi over which saw India getting 14 runs. But just like any other Indian batter in the middle, he got himself in, and then just threw it away. But this 54 will only build his brand as a young brash cricketer who fears none.

>Prasidh Krishna Shines: Krishna saw India’s front line seamer being taken to the cleaner in the first two games from the sidelines. Meanwhile, he was getting ready. And when the call came, he just implemented those plans with precision. With 3 for 59, he was the wrecker-in-chief for South Africa in the fag end of innings. He removed A dangerous-looking David Miller and Dwayne Pretorious. Had these two stayed on, the Proteas would have definitely gone past 300.

>Quinton de Kock Sends India on Leather Hunt, Again: De Kock just loves batting against India. But there is one more thing that he can do. Adapting to the conditions. On Sunday, the situation was different. Wickets were tumbling around him and South Africa were reduced to 70/3, he knew he can’t play the way he played in Paarl. He bade his time and attacked only when he got a right partner in Rassie van der Dussen. The result was a 144 run stand for the fourth wicket. It was a pity that South Africa lost wickets in a jiffy, but as it turned out, De Kock had done enough by then to seal the deal.

