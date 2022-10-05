Rohit Sharma on Tuesday secured a duck during India’s unsuccessful chase of 228 against South Africa in the third and final T20I in Indore. The captain was knocked over by Kagiso Rabada off the very second ball of the Indian innings while punching an inswinger towards the off side. He got a thick inside edge that was directed into the stumps.

Rohit departed for a 2-ball duck as India lost the game by 49 runs. With this dismissal, the Indian skipper just owned a couple of bizarre batting records in the shortest format of the game. He certainly became the first Indian batter to secure 10 ducks in T20Is. The 2-ball zero on Tuesday in Indore was his third duck in this calendar year.

After Rohit, there are KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the list of most dismissals without scoring. While the current vice-captain has 5 ducks to his credit, the former Indian skipper has been dismissed for zero on four occasions.

Another unwanted record that has now been added to Rohit’s career is of most dismissals at single-digit scores in men’s T20Is. On Tuesday, he surpassed former Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien, getting out for a single-digit score for the 43rd time. O’Brien secured single-digit scores 42 times while former Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (40) is next on the list, followed by Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi (39) and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (37).

The game in Indore was India’s last T20I encounter before Rohit Sharma & Co board the flight for the T20 World Cup Down Under, starting next week. The team is set to arrive in Australia well in advance so as to acclimatise to the condition as some of the players in the 15-man squad are visiting there for the first time.

“Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia, that’s why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there," Rohit said at the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

