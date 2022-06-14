IND vs SA, 3rd T20I, Toss Report: Unchanged South Africa Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the 3rd T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Both South Africa and India are unchanged with SA looking to seal the 5-match series with a win today, while India will be hoping to get off the mark in the series and keep themselves alive.

IND vs SA, Live Score, 3rd T20I

Rishabh Pant, the skipper of India said he would’ve bowled first as well. He is not thinking much about the toss. Shares that they are playing the same team. Informs the execution should be better and feels they will be fine after that. Adds that the wicket is soft underneath but a little bit better that the previous one.

Bavuma added that this pitch is different and they are expecting a good one to play. It has a different colour, has a yellowish tinge to it. Informs they are playing same team. Shares that they had good first two games and he is just telling the guys to improve more in all departments.

South Africa (Unchanged playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Unchanged playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Anrich Nortje is up for a chat. He says it’s nice to be together as a team after a long break. Adds that they are just focusing on the basics and executing the plan well. Shares that he still isn’t feeling 100% but he is happy to get some game time. It’s a new challenge to play in India and hopes to be ready for the next World Cup. Shares that he doesn’t think there will be much change before this game and hopes to secure the series here. A massive game for them and the boys will come hard today.

