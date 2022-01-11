IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Fans Lash Out at Ajinkya Rahane For Wasting DRS on Day 1

Team India middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane’s lean patch with the bat continues as he scored just 9 runs in the first innings of the third and final Test match in Cape Town. Rahane is facing a lot of scrutiny for his underwhelming show in the past year. The 34-year-old place in the team is also in question after strings of low scores as young batters like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari are knocking on the door with good performances in the matches they got a chance to play.

In the first innings of Cape Town Test, Rahane came out to bat in a tricky situation after Cheteshwar Pujara’s departure with 95/3 on the scoreboard. Rahane scored a couple of boundaries to start his innings on a positive note but his stay in the middle only lasted for 12 balls as Kagiso Rabada got the better of him. The Proteas pacer forced Rahane to edge the ball to the wicketkeeper. The former India Test vice-captain took the DRS in the hope to get an extra life. However, the decisions didn’t turn out in his favour as the review clearly showed that Rahane got a clear outside edge.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The fans on Twitter slammed Rahane for wasting the DRS.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli was a picture of patience and perseverance in his well-crafted 79 but South Africa gained the upper hand by bowling out the visitors for an underwhelming 223 on day one of the series-deciding third and final Test on Tuesday.

>Also Read: TATA to Replace VIVO as IPL Title Sponsors

Reaching 141 for four at tea, India looked good for a 250 plus first innings score before losing six wickets for 82 runs in the final session.

Advertisement

Lead South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, playing his 50th Test, was the standout bowler of the day and ended with four wickets for 73 runs in 22 overs. Tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen picked up three wickets.

India got the important wicket of South African skipper Dean Elgar (3) towards close of play with Jasprit Bumrah getting him caught at first slip.

At stumps, the hosts were 17 for one in eight overs with Aiden Markram (8) and night watchman Keshav Maharaj (6) in the middle.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here