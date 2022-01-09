IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Indian Team Way Too Strong For South Africa, Feels Harbhajan Singh

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that India will be on top of their game in Cape Town for the third and final Test against South Africa. With the series currently at level with 1-1, India have a chance to clinch their first-ever Test series win on the Proteas soil. The Asian giants have not won a single Test in Cape Town so far and the Johannesburg defeat is going to dent their confidence.

Harbhajan heaped huge praise on India fast bowling attack and said the current team has the luxury of having four pacers who can bowl at 145 kmph.

“When we toured or any other team toured we never had the luxury of four fast bowlers to bowl at 145 on those pitches and now Team India is full of fast bowlers. They have quality fast bowlers Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. They are top class bowlers," Harbhajan told ANI.

The veteran spinner further backed India to win the series and said bowlers will be key to achieving the historic feat.

“Had India had those sort of bowlers been there earlier then India would have achieved this feat much earlier than now. So, yes it is a great opportunity for India to win the series in South Africa and I hope they do so and in the last game, South Africa played better. They went on to win the game. I think overall Team India in Cape Town will be on top of their game and they will win the series there and that is what I feel," he said.

Harbhajan further compared the current South African team to the golden generation when Proteas had Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn on their side. South Africa are going through a rejuvenation period and Harbhajan feels that India has the best chance to register a series win on Proteas soil.

“South Africa those days were a very different team and very strong team and honestly with this South African team with all due respect I don’t think they have that they don’t have it in them to beat India. The Indian team is way too strong for South Africa and the day they were leaving for South Africa I said this is India’s best chance to beat South Africa in their backyard because the quality of batting in the South African team is not there," he further said.

