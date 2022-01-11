IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Will Being at Peace Allow Virat the Batter to Come to the Fore and Help Reward Kohli the Captain?

Virat Kohli is not the kind of cricketer who thinks too much about getting a second bite of the cherry. Rather, he is the kind who would prefer to finish off the cherry whole, or at least inflicted so much damage on the first bit that he would rather not have to come back for another attempt.

Make no mistake, the deciding Test between India and South Africa, at Newlands in Cape Town, will be as much about Kohli as anyone else. Having spent the best part of the second Test match on the sidelines and out of the limelight, Kohli will be itching to stamp himself on the third Test. Even when he had no skin in the game, you can be sure Kohli would have been leading the team from the outside — not interfering in any way with either of the two Rahuls — but captaining the team in his head.

Kohli would have instinctively been making bowling changes and adjusting fields because he would not have been able to help himself. While India lost the second Test, the fact that Kohli got a break may not be the worst thing in the world. There is no way he could have voluntarily sat out, not with a chance to seal the series and make history, not with so much on the line for the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa financially, not with some 175+ million followers on Instagram waiting on him hand and foot.

And yet, his body said, enough is enough. Give me a break.

It’s worth remembering that Kohli has worked harder and smarter on his fitness than any other Indian cricketer who has come before him. He was a chubby one, young Kohli, even when he was setting age-group cricket on fire, with no doubt over his batting prowess, but it was later that he realised that his body was the vehicle that would get him where his mind wanted to go. Since then, Kohli has become a fitness fanatic, a wellness evangelist, if you will, controlling everything that went into his body and working out how he needed to train it to get it to perform at the highest standard possible.

That said, you can only control the controllables. Kohli did all of that, and yet, in the last two years, he has not scored a single international hundred. To that end, a couple of admissions he made, on the eve of the Cape Town Test were instructive. Kohli is usually combative to the point of being petulant when he is asked questions, but he was unusually calm when he addressed his legion of fans via a press conference.

Firstly, when asked about Rishabh Pant’s wild swing, running down the pitch to Kagiso Rabada, when the second Test still hung in the balance, Kohli said: “We’ve all made mistakes in our career. We’ve been dismissed in important situations as the result of our mistake, or because of pressure, or because of the bowler’s skill, so it’s important to understand what the mindset was at that moment, what was the decision you took, and what was the mistake you made. If you identify those mistakes and accept them, you’ll improve, and you’ll make sure you don’t repeat that mistake."

This is rare, from Kohli. It is as good as an admission that Pant made a mistake. Something Kohli has rarely conceded about any of his teammates, even if it was glaringly so. India’s captain then expanded on this. “MS Dhoni said to me very early on that there should be a gap of at least 7-8 months between two mistakes, only then will your career grow in international cricket. I internalised that within my system." This was in the context of Pant.

However, Kohli will know that it has not been 7-8 months since he has made mistakes that have cost him his wicket. In Centurion, he was dismissed to almost identical shots, chasing wide balls and nicking off. And this has been pointed out. In the last three years, Kohli’s average line of dismissal against fast bowlers has gone from middle stump to the channel just outside off to almost a foot outside off stump.

When it came to questions around his lack of runs, Kohli was again unusually cheerful and non-combative. “I don’t look at myself from the lens that the outside world looks at me with, and eventually the standards that we’re talking about today, that I’m being compared with, have been set by myself, and more than anyone else," Kohli explained. “Sometimes your focal point has to shift; if all the time you’re going to look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers and milestones, I don’t think you’ll ever be content or happy with what you’re doing. I take a lot of pride and happiness in the process that I’m following, and I’m at peace with how I’m playing."

It can only be a good sign for India if Kohli is at peace with himself. Kohli is never content with the number of runs he scores, or the matches India has won. Perhaps being at peace will allow Virat the batter to come to the fore once more, in a decisive Test match, and help reward Kohli the captain, with yet another slice of history.

