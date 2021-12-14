IND vs SA: 5 Reasons Why Priyank Panchal Was Included in India's Squad for South Africa

Ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury. The selectors, then, included Gujarat captain and opener Priyank Panchal in the side as his replacement.

It needs to be mentioned here that Priyank was also the captain of the India-A team that recently toured South Africa. He scored 120 runs in three innings at an average of 40. His breakout innings during this series was an impressive knock of 96 runs.

During this innings, he showed the temperament needed to be successful on South Africa’s bouncy tracks. He has a solid technique and a tight defence that gave him the advantage over Prithvi Shaw.

The other possible reason behind Priyank getting selected for the Indian side is his long association with the India-A team. The right-hander has toured several countries with India-A and has been a consistent run-scorer. He also played for India A at home against Sri Lanka and scored 160 runs in a single day in one of the matches.

Apart from this, Priyank also played an important role in India-A’s victory in 2 unofficial Tests on the West Indies tour. He scored a fifty in both innings of the second Test in Port of Spain.

In the last few years, Priyank has been included in the Duleep Trophy where he was among the highest run-scorers for India-A. He first came into the limelight in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season when he scored 1310 runs for Gujarat and played a key part in Gujarat becoming Ranji champions.

He was also the top scorer of Gujarat in Ranji Trophy in 2017-18 where he scored 542 runs in 7 matches. In 2018-19, he amassed 898 runs in 9 matches.

So far, he has played 100 first-class matches and has scored 7011 runs with 24 centuries and 25 half-centuries with an average of 45.52.

