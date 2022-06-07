IND vs SA: Ahead of Series Opener, Temperature Rises in Delhi; SA Cricketer Comes Out With Witty Tweet

India will be taking on South Africa in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of this game, the temperature in the national capital has reached 42 degrees Celcius. So hot has been the city that South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi tweeted jokingly that it’s cold outside. “Just a cool 42 degrees outside," he said.

When another account replied that it has been 43 degrees outside, Shamsi asked how people survive in such sort of heat.

India will be playing the five-game series without the services of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. KL Rahul will lead the side in their absence. Ahead of the series opener, there will be eyes on the possible bowling line up.

Umran Malik got an extended spell during India’s first training session, but it was his colleague Arshdeep Singh who looked way more impressive at the nets, which included honing of his yorker skills. However, both the juniors might have to wait for their turn with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan ahead in the pack.

If push comes to shove, Arshdeep looks a better bet than Umran. The Indian team’s evening session under Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey was as intense as it could get.

While Umran, the toast of the nation for his express pace, bowled as quick as he can, Rishabh Pant didn’t leave any opportunity to smash him with equal ferocity. The faster he unleashed his thunderbolts, the more ferocious was Pant’s intent with the willow.

Young Arshdeep first bowled a short spell and then had a session under bowling coach Mhambrey, when he was seen practicing the blockhole deliveries. Mhambrey kept a baseball mitt (gloves) on the front crease, exactly on middle stump line for the yorker on middle stump and an energy drink bottle around tramline for the wide yorker.

Arshdeep was supposed to hit the two ‘props’ as part of match simulation. “Theek hai? (alright)," he would ask Mhambrey who would tell him to focus more on line than length.

So who was the better bowler of the two? Arshdeep certainly looked to possess multi-dimensional skill sets compared to the Jammu speedster. Another aspect indicating that the Punjab player could be slightly ahead of Umran is the training time.

