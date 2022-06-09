IND vs SA: Aiden Markram Down With Covid; Dinesh Karthik Returns After Three Years

South Africa will be missing the services of Aiden Markram as he has tested covid positive for the first T20 match against India, skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed. In the latest development, Markram got infected to the virus which meant he was replaced by Tristian Stubbs who was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022. Furthermore, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bavuma said that he has taken into account the result of a warm-up match that the team had played on this wicket.

“We had a practice game and we felt the wicket got better as it went on. Hopefully, we can restrict them to a decent score and chase them down. Aiden wasn’t available for selection - he tested positive for Covid - and Stubbs makes his debut today. Important series for us - we haven’t been together as a group since the T20 World Cup. We’ve got a young Stubbs in and Parny back in."

Meanwhile India, who are led by Rishabh Pant for the first time, made sure Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad would open with Dinesh Karthik as finisher. When Pant was asked about the squad, he blabbered the whole squad starting from Ishan Kishan to Axar Patel.

“I think it’s a good surface and I don’t mind batting first. Had I won the toss, I would have bowled. It [Captaining India] is one of the proudest moments in my career. We’re trying to give roles to different players. Ishan and Ruturaj open. DK is back."

India: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt&wk), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Avesh Khan

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock(wk), 2 Temba Bavuma(capt), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 David Miller, 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Wayne Parnell, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje

