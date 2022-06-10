Former India opener Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on young pacer Avesh Khan and advised him to not focus on the IPL only. Avesh, who worked under Gambhir’s guidance in IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants, was the only saving grace for India in the bowling department on Thursday in the first T20I against South Africa. He was the only Indian bowler who finished the match with an economy rate below 9, however, he failed to take any wicket.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Advertisement

Gambhir talked highly of Avesh and said he has a big heart to take the responsibility of bowling crucial overs.

“This bowler has a lot of talent, he has pace, a big heart to bowl the difficult overs. But I will want to see him improve further in every match. He is a young bowler, only the IPL should not be his goal, the T20 World Cup is coming ahead," he added.

Avesh was picked over young Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the opening match of the series. The young pacer has only played three matches for India so far and is in contention to get a place in the T20 World Cup squad later this year.

Gambhir said that the 25-year-old has the hunger to learn new things and the ability to represent India in all three formats if he continues to work hard.

“He has the attitude that a fast bowler should have and the most important thing is that he is still young and wants to learn. If he continues to work hard, he can become an excellent bowler, not only in T20s but in all three formats," he added.

Advertisement

Gambhir further emphasized on why an extra pace helped the bowler to execute his plans in all the phases of the game from powerplay to the slog overs.

“That ability comes with pace. If you have the pace, then you feel confident in all three phases. We have seen a lot of bowlers who do not have the pace that Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah have, then you have to give them the extra protection."

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL Could Feature Up to 94 Matches in a Single Season During 2023-27 Cycle

Gambhir worked with Avesh very closely at LSG where he faced some competition within the squad as Mohsin Khan was the other pacer who also impressed many during his debut season of IPL.

“It is a good thing if one player pushes the other, then you can bring out a better performance from the other player, which you want. Your squad is a good one when every player is pushed, the other player comes and pushes you and Mohsin Khan did that exceptionally well," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here