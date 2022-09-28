IND vs SA: Big Blow For India, Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of 1st T20I Due to Back Pain

Team India suffered a big blow ahead of the first T20I match against South Africa as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back pain and has been ruled out of the Thiruvananthapuram match. Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup 2022, due to a back injury, returned to the Indian team with Australia T20Is where he also didn’t play the first due to fitness concerns. The constant injuries of Bumrah is a big concern for India as they have been struggling in their death-over bowling in recent matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter to inform that the premier pacer felt some discomfort in his back and the medical team is assessing the situation.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in the series opener. The 35-year-old stated that Bumrah sustained a niggle in the training session.

“We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that. Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak Chahar and Ashwin are back," Rohit said at the toss.

However, yet to recover from COVID-19, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match T20I series against South Africa, while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of the rested Hardik Pandya with Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav also making their way into the squad.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

