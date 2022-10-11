IND vs SA: 'Boys Showed Great Character on Such Tough Batting Pitches' - Shikhar Dhawan After Series Win

Team India stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan was highly impressed with his batters for showing solid character on tricky batting surfaces in the ODI series against South Africa. After losing a close battle in the series opener, Dhawan and Co. bounced back to win the last two matches and sealed the series 2-1 in the absence of several senior stars who are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, India produced a clinical performance to thrash South Africa by 7 wickets. It was a dominant show in all three departments from the hosts as they first restricted the Proteas to 99 and then chased that down in 19.1 overs to stamp their authority.

Dhawan lauded the efforts of his players and said they showed maturity and carried responsibility through the series which was commendable.

“I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the defeat in first ODI, Dhawan said that the players didn’t back down from the challenge in Lucknow and said that they didn’t pressure on themselves despite dropping a few catches.

“We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves," he added.

Dhawan didn’t have an ideal series with the bat as he failed to put any big score on the board but he was impressed with the other batters who rose to the occasion to help the team cross the victory line.

“I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today," Dhawan said.

The stand-in skipper also thanked the support staff for backing the players and creating a friendly atmosphere in the camp.

“Would like to thank the support staff to create a comfortable atmosphere for the young boys which allowed to play them with freedom. We tried to stick to the process," he said.

