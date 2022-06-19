IND vs SA: 'Can Team India Play T20 Cricket Without Rishabh Pant? Yes, Why Not'-Nehra Names Three Alternatives

17, 6, 5, 29…these are Rishabh Pant’s scores this series which shows he is not in great form. Moreover, the way he got out also brought severe criticism as they happened across the same pattern where South Africans bowled wide off stump and he just kept on reaching for the ball despite not being in a perfect position. As a result, he miscued them and got out cheaply, attracting the wrath of fans and pundits. Former cricketer Parthiv Patel suggested that the India captain can move across his crease and try and get closer to ball.

“He can do a tactical change. He can use the crease and decide where would he stand. He can move towards off stump so that he can come closer to the ball," he told ‘Cricbuzz Live.’ ahead of the start of the series decider in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

He added that Pant’s dismissal is a cause for concern.

“You must also see, how the bowlers have found a pattern. But the thing that concerns me is that he is not able to break the pattern of getting out ridiculously."

Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra said there is no guarantee that Pant will play T20 World Cup as he named three alternatives for the cricketer. He said Pant is one of the ‘all-format players and gets more opportunity to resurrect his form, unlike Shreyas Iyer who is still not a certainty in Test side. He was replying to a fan query who had cited Pant’s poor numbers in T20 cricket.

“Right from day one we knew he(Pant) is going to be popular. He came the first day and then got dropped as he flopped initially. Then he came back and made a name for himself. I am very sure he will be disappointed with the kind of T20 numbers he had."

“The question this person asked was ‘can Team India play T20 cricket without Pant? Yes, Why Not. T20 World Cup is very far away. There is no stamp that says Pant will surely play the T20 World Cup. He can also get injured. But there are lot of games in between. We will have ten T20Is and then the Asia Cup."

Advertisement

“One good thing about Pant is that he plays all three formats. Others play only T20I, and if they don’t perform well in these limited chances, they will have some problems."

“You have Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson. You also have Dinesh Karthik."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here