Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday congratulated their men’s team on drawing the five-match T20I series against India.

After rain caused the abandonment of last game in Bengaluru on Sunday, the series was drawn at 2-2.

South Africa had gained an upper hand quickly in the series, winning matches in New Delhi and Cuttack before losses in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot got India back in the series. But rain playing spoilsport in Bengaluru meant that the Proteas kept their record intact of not losing a limited-overs series in India since 2011.

“This was a tough series with a lot of learnings for our team and we are proud of how the Proteas acquitted themselves. With an ICC T20 World Cup coming up soon, these results bode well for Temba Bavuma and his men. Hearty congratulations to him, coach Mark Boucher and the entire touring party on a good job well done," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive Officer.

Heinrich Klassen ended as South Africa’s leading run-getter, with 118 runs in three innings while Dwaine Pretorius was leading wicket-taker for the Proteas with five wickets in four innings. Lawson Naidoo, the CSA Board Chairperson, expressed satisfaction at the team’s performance against a strong Indian outfit missing many regular players after IPL 2022.

“Congratulations to the Proteas on an exciting series against India, in difficult and exacting conditions. Back-to-back victories over the talented India team is worthy to celebrate because India possess impressive depth in their system due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which makes them a dangerous outfit, even when their star players are rested."

Naidoo further said he looks forward to South Africa’s all-format tour of England before the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia happens in October-November.

“It is pleasing to see the team acquit themselves well in a series where several combinations were fielded, giving all of us watching great hope in our own depth. This truly bodes well for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. We also look forward to another exciting white-ball and Test series in England very soon."

