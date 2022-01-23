IND vs SA: Deepak Chahar Gave us Real Chance of Winning The Game - KL Rahul After Close Defeat in 3rd ODI

Stand-in captain KL Rahul expressed his disappointment after India’s close defeat to South Africa in the third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. Rahul admitted that Deepak Chahar gave India a real chance of winning the match with his 54-run knock in a tricky situation. With the win, South Africa completed the 3-0 whitewash over the visitors as it turned out to be a forgettable tour for India as they lost 5 out of 6 matches (2 in Test and 3 in ODIs) here.

After the defeat on Sunday, Rahul said it was an exciting game and India gave themselves a real chance of winning it courtesy of Chahar.

“Deepak gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up on the losing side. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

Chahar shared a crucial 55 run stand with Jasprit Bumrah to put pressure on South Africa but clinical bowling in the last two overs helped hosts to complete whitewash.

Rahul also talked about where things went wrong for India and highlighted the poor shot selections from the batters and inconsistent performances in the bowling department.

“Quite obvious where we’ve gone wrong. No shying away from it. At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball, we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven’t built pressure over a long period," he added.

“Can’t fault the boys for the passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation - sometimes we’ve gone wrong. But it happens - we’ve got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we’ve kept doing the same mistakes."

The 29-year-old further said it’s an early stage for India in their journey to next year’s ODI World Cup but the team will have some hard conversations after returning to India.

“It’s early in our journey to the World Cup. We can go back, have some hard conversations. Have had a great time in SA. Have been looked after really well. We’ve shown a lot of fight," he concluded.

