IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik Brings Back 2006 Memories, Says 'Feeling Secure in This Setup'

Dinesh Karthik played India’s first-ever T20 match and was with Suresh Raina when the game ended. It was Johannesburg, the day was 1st December, 2006, and he and Raina made sure India win that one and have some happy memories of what was a horrendous tour to South Africa. As it turned out, India won just one more match on that tour which was the historic Johannesburg Test.

Coming back to DK, it is hard to imagine that some one from that era can still be alive and kicking. On Friday, he once again came out to bat against South Africa; 14 years had passed! And yet it seemed everything has remained the same. India was once again in trouble and ‘DK’ just bailed his team out with the bat.

On that night in 2006, he had accounted for 31 off 28 balls, on Friday, he scored a fifty and broke MS Dhoni’s record in doing so. The record being the oldest Indian to score a fifty in T20Is.

“Just feels good. I am feeling very secure in this setup. In the last game things didn’t go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today. I think DK is thinking a little better. He is able to assess situations better and that comes with practice. Credit to my coach. They bowled brilliantly upfront and made it tough for us. It was a tough pitch to bat on. It was hard to hit boundaries. Our openers have usually been kind enough to get us off to good starts. When I went in Hardik told me to take my time. It was important that players who have been around for long need to stand up on such pitches," he told broadcasters after the game.

Thanks to his blinder of a knock and Avesh Khan’s four-for, India managed to level the series 2-2. This has been an incredible turnaround for the hosts who were 0-2 down. Now all eyes will be on the fifth T20I in Bengaluru were we will have the series decider.

“Bangalore is a home ground for me. I haven’t played with RCB, but have played a lot over there. It is good to see a bilateral series going down to the final match. To see the pressure being absorbed in the third and fourth games was something we would relish. Credit to Rahul Dravid; there is a certain sense of calmness. The dressing room is a calm place right now. It is important to learn to embrace pressure. It feels secure and fuzzy. That clarity and the environment helped."

